Some of the aywmc 30 days of composition are really hard. Balance is one of them. I looked it up and found this blog post: https://emmadaviesphotography.com/blog/what-is-balance-in-photographic-composition Unfortunately that helped only a little. I like this photo taken on July 4th during sunset because the way the late evening sun lit the buildings.I hope that with the colors and the dark background there is some balance..