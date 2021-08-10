Previous
Balance ? by ingrid01
Photo 2578

Balance ?

Some of the aywmc 30 days of composition are really hard. Balance is one of them. I looked it up and found this blog post: https://emmadaviesphotography.com/blog/what-is-balance-in-photographic-composition

Unfortunately that helped only a little. I like this photo taken on July 4th during sunset because the way the late evening sun lit the buildings.
I hope that with the colors and the dark background there is some balance..
Ingrid

