Previous
Next
Circular by ingrid01
Photo 2580

Circular

This is the dome of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. I think it is perfect for circular... a prompt of the aywmc 30 days of composition.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise