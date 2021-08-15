Previous
Next
Diagonals by ingrid01
Photo 2573

Diagonals

Taking in May at a Wadi. I'm not sure if it is a dragon fly or a damsel fly, but that doesn't really matter.

Posted for the aywmc 30 days of composition prompt 'diagonals'
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fantastic close-up. Fav.
August 15th, 2021  
Babs ace
I think this might be a dragonfly because damselflies fold their wings in when they are at rest whereas dragonflies wings stay out
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise