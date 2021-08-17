Previous
What's leaving the frame
What's leaving the frame

We celebrated Dino's 12th birthday (see extras-album) and because Baloo liked the cake Yelena made a little too much we had to feed it to them :)

For the aywmc 30 days of composition: what's leaving the frame
Ingrid

Oh look at the expecting eye. What a treat.
