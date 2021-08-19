Unintentional camera movement should count too for this aywmc 30 days of composition prompt, right?!
These are Texas wild flowers taken during our trip this summer. Although this wasn't what I intended, I liked the photo so much that I could not deleted it :)
Just one photo today because I am almost caught up and because I had a busy day. School will start on Tuesday (not sure how yet: online or face to face), but because I don't the PTA I had a busy day already as the introduction for new families will be held on campus.