Movement

Unintentional camera movement should count too for this aywmc 30 days of composition prompt, right?!

These are Texas wild flowers taken during our trip this summer. Although this wasn't what I intended, I liked the photo so much that I could not deleted it :)



Just one photo today because I am almost caught up and because I had a busy day. School will start on Tuesday (not sure how yet: online or face to face), but because I don't the PTA I had a busy day already as the introduction for new families will be held on campus.