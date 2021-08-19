Previous
Next
Movement by ingrid01
Photo 2582

Movement

Unintentional camera movement should count too for this aywmc 30 days of composition prompt, right?!
These are Texas wild flowers taken during our trip this summer. Although this wasn't what I intended, I liked the photo so much that I could not deleted it :)

Just one photo today because I am almost caught up and because I had a busy day. School will start on Tuesday (not sure how yet: online or face to face), but because I don't the PTA I had a busy day already as the introduction for new families will be held on campus.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
It definitely counts: the last prompt is 'break the rules' - you broke the focus rule here, right?
August 19th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Of course i love this. I love the camera movement effect, be it intentional or not.
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise