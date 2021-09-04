Previous
Smiling with a mask by ingrid01
Photo 2603

Smiling with a mask

For dinner on Friday Yelena wanted Chicken nuggets and pumpkin soup.

I had no potatoes so she was so kind to walk with me to the shop. We also found a french bread. She thought it was crazy to just buy one potato. And insisted to take a photo of me.

Masks are mandatory here, but I was also smiling.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
moni kozi ace
hahaaa!!!! My father has the same problem when I ask him to buy 1 lemon. he says he can not leave the shop with just one lemon :D
September 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
A fun capture and fun story. Jerry always buys more than I do, ha! I see your smile in your eyes.
September 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
It seems so funny to buy just one potato. I am sure that the french bread was a good accompaniment.
September 14th, 2021  
