Photo 2603
Smiling with a mask
For dinner on Friday Yelena wanted Chicken nuggets and pumpkin soup.
I had no potatoes so she was so kind to walk with me to the shop. We also found a french bread. She thought it was crazy to just buy one potato. And insisted to take a photo of me.
Masks are mandatory here, but I was also smiling.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
3
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
shopping
smiling
masked
sep21words
moni kozi
ace
hahaaa!!!! My father has the same problem when I ask him to buy 1 lemon. he says he can not leave the shop with just one lemon :D
September 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A fun capture and fun story. Jerry always buys more than I do, ha! I see your smile in your eyes.
September 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
It seems so funny to buy just one potato. I am sure that the french bread was a good accompaniment.
September 14th, 2021
