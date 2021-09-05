Busy...

Last weekend I tried to catch up. That didn't really happen... On top of that I missed some days this week already too.



Anyway, all is good here. This is a quilt I am making for the daughter of my friend. Although I'm super busy it is nice to not sit behind a screen and work on this a little in the evenings.



It is mostly PTA, PTA en PTA for me at the moment. Due to the fact that last year the ladies were not able to organize anything due to online schooling, we have a lot more work at the moment.



Next to that Baloo (the young dog) was still on several websites to be adopted. A lady who lived 4 hours drive away was interested. However Yelena hated the idea and wanted to keep him. After a few (difficult) days my husband agreed. The only problem is that import rules for the US are changing and Oman is on a black list... We'll see what can be done when we have to (probably April/May)



And then last but not least, we went to the US for stamps in our passports and refile our paperwork in order to keep our green cards. My husband's paperwork is approved. However, Yelena and I have do bio-metrics... in Houston. With a short notice, living on the other side of the world and with school just started that was impossible. Fingers crossed that another appointment can be made... So we are now mentally preparing to travel with not a lot of notice.



If possible we would then love to stop in the Netherlands to see Demyan and drop off this quilt. So far we have not heard anything from the USCIS. That is fine, because also Oman is on the red list so a stop in the Netherlands is not worth it at the moment. But Covid-wise it is not going bad in Oman at the moment, so I hope the mandatory quarantine for travelers from Oman to the Netherlands will be gone in a few weeks.

Oh and I need to finish this quilt :)