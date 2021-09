Some of you might remember that in June Yelena was invited to record some of her pieces in the Music Institute she takes her lessons.She loved it and they recorded 3 pieces. One video was posted fairly soon on their website. Unfortunately in this video Yelena played the piece twice because she made a little mistake the first time. Of course she was not happy and the other 2 pieces were missing.Finally after almost 3 months asking I received the files. Of course that wasn't easy either... They kept sending me different videos of the one pieces.. but the one she liked most kept missing. Finally Wednesday I received an audio file of it... I had fun adding old photos to it.For the ones interested, here are the links to Youtube. Youtube is the easiest way to get this to family and friends. https://youtu.be/nfeM49Y-qYc (etude) https://youtu.be/JC1RiInh308 (sarah) https://youtu.be/f1_viSNddhY (allegro - with old photos)Oh and about this photo... I wanted a nice photo for the September words and walking along our piano I noticed the reflection.It is very dark in our living room, too dark to take photos really. And I was too lazy to get my tripod, so pushed up the ISO and had a try. I actually liked how this one came out...