Some of you might remember that in June Yelena was invited to record some of her pieces in the Music Institute she takes her lessons.
She loved it and they recorded 3 pieces. One video was posted fairly soon on their website. Unfortunately in this video Yelena played the piece twice because she made a little mistake the first time. Of course she was not happy and the other 2 pieces were missing.
Finally after almost 3 months asking I received the files. Of course that wasn't easy either... They kept sending me different videos of the one pieces.. but the one she liked most kept missing. Finally Wednesday I received an audio file of it... I had fun adding old photos to it.
For the ones interested, here are the links to Youtube. Youtube is the easiest way to get this to family and friends.
Oh and about this photo... I wanted a nice photo for the September words and walking along our piano I noticed the reflection.
It is very dark in our living room, too dark to take photos really. And I was too lazy to get my tripod, so pushed up the ISO and had a try. I actually liked how this one came out...