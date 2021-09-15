Sign up
Photo 2610
Leaves
Some plants, like this Rangoon creeper celebrates that we are going towards fall and slightly cooler temperatures with lots of new leaves!
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2691
photos
66
followers
70
following
715% complete
View this month »
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
Tags
leaves
,
sep21words
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so beautiful
September 15th, 2021
