A cute car

Because I am working on a "number plate project" as a Christmas present for my son. (Once I' done with the project I hope to post and explain it here too)

Anyway, because of that project I have my little old camera in the car. And when I spotted this car, I couldn't resist taking a photo. Later my lane moved slightly faster than his, so I also was able to see who was driving it. Just now looking for pictures to post a triptych seemed really fitting.

Number plates erased just in case.