Photo 2676
Wadi Al Arbeieen - reflection
Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.
It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!
Here we walked into the wadi. There is a hike, but we only did the first part and returned. The views were stunning and the reflections too!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
reflections
water
mountains
oman
wadi
wadi al arbeieen
