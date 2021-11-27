Previous
Wadi Al Arbeieen - reflection by ingrid01
Photo 2676

Wadi Al Arbeieen - reflection

Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.
It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!

Here we walked into the wadi. There is a hike, but we only did the first part and returned. The views were stunning and the reflections too!
27th November 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Photo Details

