That sunlight! by ingrid01
Photo 2677

That sunlight!

Today I was late walking the dogs, but... that made me see the flowers along the street in a different light!
It was gorgeous, so I had to take a picture with my iPhone.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
