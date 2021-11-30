Previous
Suwadi Watch Tower by ingrid01
Photo 2679

Suwadi Watch Tower

Here we were on the Island and walking up to the tower.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Lou Ann
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2021  
Babs
Wow the tower is magnificent. fav.
November 30th, 2021  
