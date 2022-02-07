Sign up
Photo 2748
Careful...
Today's word is messy... And if this gentlemen wasn't careful he could fall more than 3 meters and it would have been messy...
Last Saturday Norbert and I visited the Hoqain Waterfall. It is a beautiful spot.
Unfortunately (and that is why I picked this photo in the first place) there was lots of litter laying around. If you look carefully you can see a plastic bottle left of his foot.
We crossed carefully like this gentlemen, and sat down.
Most likely in Europe and the VS there would have been a railing to prevent people falling in. I'll post a color photo with an overview in my Extras album
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
5th February 2022 11:49am
Public
water
waterfall
messy
oman
wading
omani
for2022
feb22words
