Careful...

Today's word is messy... And if this gentlemen wasn't careful he could fall more than 3 meters and it would have been messy...



Last Saturday Norbert and I visited the Hoqain Waterfall. It is a beautiful spot.



Unfortunately (and that is why I picked this photo in the first place) there was lots of litter laying around. If you look carefully you can see a plastic bottle left of his foot.



We crossed carefully like this gentlemen, and sat down.



Most likely in Europe and the VS there would have been a railing to prevent people falling in. I'll post a color photo with an overview in my Extras album