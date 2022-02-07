Previous
Careful...

Today's word is messy... And if this gentlemen wasn't careful he could fall more than 3 meters and it would have been messy...

Last Saturday Norbert and I visited the Hoqain Waterfall. It is a beautiful spot.

Unfortunately (and that is why I picked this photo in the first place) there was lots of litter laying around. If you look carefully you can see a plastic bottle left of his foot.

We crossed carefully like this gentlemen, and sat down.

Most likely in Europe and the VS there would have been a railing to prevent people falling in. I'll post a color photo with an overview in my Extras album
