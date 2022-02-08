Sign up
Photo 2749
Dandelion
Oh those words of the month... sorry... although this is round, I can not sell it as a wheel.
I found a few normal sized dandelions close to the wadi we visited on Saturday and couldn't resist taking a photo of them.
Due to the dry environment normally we only see baby-sized ones.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Tags
dandelion
for2022
4rky
ace
Another few days and a breeze will carry them on their way :)
Love dandelions - make such good subjects
February 8th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wheel is a really hard word, I found! Lovely dandelion
February 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Looks like a circle to me! Great capture of this dandy!
February 8th, 2022
Love dandelions - make such good subjects