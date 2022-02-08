Previous
Dandelion by ingrid01
Dandelion

Oh those words of the month... sorry... although this is round, I can not sell it as a wheel.

I found a few normal sized dandelions close to the wadi we visited on Saturday and couldn't resist taking a photo of them.
Due to the dry environment normally we only see baby-sized ones.
Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
4rky ace
Another few days and a breeze will carry them on their way :)
Love dandelions - make such good subjects
February 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wheel is a really hard word, I found! Lovely dandelion
February 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Looks like a circle to me! Great capture of this dandy!
February 8th, 2022  
