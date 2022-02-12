Previous
Bugambilia... by ingrid01
Bugambilia...

Our first expat assignment was in Villahermosa, Mexico. We lived in a street called Bugambilias. Ever since we have called these flowers Bugambillia. These are white and I'm happy that I can tag for the word of the month "leaves" today too!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
