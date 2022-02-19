Sign up
Photo 2760
Shoes...
Yesterday my husband and I tried to go on a hike. But there was no trail, it was quite steep and also quite warm. So after a climb, we came down and had a stroll through the village.
As I knew the word was shoes I had to take a photo of this!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
door
,
shoes
,
for2022
,
feb22words
moni kozi
ace
Excellent composition with a beautiful door
February 20th, 2022
