Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2761
Shoes...
On Thursday I was very happy taken photos of my son's shoes. I thought they were perfect for shapes and patterns.
But... the word was wood and the photo is quite dark. Now they have to do for the low key...
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2885
photos
74
followers
78
following
756% complete
View this month »
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Latest from all albums
2755
2756
2757
2758
81
2759
2760
2761
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th February 2022 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close