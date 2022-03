The Royal Opera House

This is the Royal Opera House in Muscat. It is quite a landmark.



For my birthday I asked and got a great tripod. Obviously I had to try it out the same evening! I love it!

Normally my friends in the Netherlands and I do not do presents, but because I'm the first to turn 50 they organized this big present via my husband! Be forewarned for more night shots coming up.... I feel very spoiled!