Blue sky with clouds!

This is the first photo I'm posting for my rainbow month! I plan to follow the words of the month too.

It has been a hectic week, but I plan to catch up today (Friday is weekend here already)



When we went for the sunset/night shoot to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque on Tuesday there were a few clouds and the sunset was beautiful. This photo is made of 3 photos, because the tallest minaret is just to tall :)