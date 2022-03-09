Previous
Yellow circle by ingrid01
Photo 2778

Yellow circle

Some Photoshop fun with the big dome of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque to make a yellow circle.
9th March 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
moni kozi ace
This is really an intriguing image. But very nicely done!
March 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Your calendar is coming along so nicely
March 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever edit.
March 9th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very, very creative. Fav.
March 9th, 2022  
