Photo 2778
Yellow circle
Some Photoshop fun with the big dome of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque to make a yellow circle.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
4
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2908
photos
76
followers
80
following
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
86
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
dome
,
circle
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
moni kozi
ace
This is really an intriguing image. But very nicely done!
March 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Your calendar is coming along so nicely
March 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever edit.
March 9th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very, very creative. Fav.
March 9th, 2022
