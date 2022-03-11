Previous
Next
Watery blue by ingrid01
Photo 2780

Watery blue

Always blue sky here so for today I sprayed some water on my glass plate, held it up to the sky and took a few photos. I liked this one best.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise