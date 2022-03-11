Sign up
Photo 2780
Watery blue
Always blue sky here so for today I sprayed some water on my glass plate, held it up to the sky and took a few photos. I liked this one best.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2910
photos
76
followers
80
following
761% complete
View this month »
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
10th March 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
water
,
droplets
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
