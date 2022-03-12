Previous
Purple patterns by ingrid01
Photo 2781

Purple patterns

This is a piece of fabric I bought here in a shop called "the Indian Art Palace". The shop is one of the few that sells cotton fabric.The prints and choice is great, but the quality is not that good.

I guess there is not a lot of people quilting here :)
Ingrid

