Photo 2781
Purple patterns
This is a piece of fabric I bought here in a shop called "the Indian Art Palace". The shop is one of the few that sells cotton fabric.The prints and choice is great, but the quality is not that good.
I guess there is not a lot of people quilting here :)
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2911
photos
76
followers
80
following
761% complete
View this month »
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
12th March 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
pattern
,
fabric
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
