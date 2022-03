High key pink

This is a dessert rose. The neighbor 2 doors down has a pot with these flowers on either side of her door and they are full of flowers, so I just stole this one.

She is super nice and I don't think she would mind at all.



I used my light box and my big camera (my husband returned yesterday. The camera has been cleaned inside - there was some dust on the sensor) and I don't have spots in the sky anymore with high number apertures.)