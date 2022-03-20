Pink flowers

This photo was taken in the Saudi pavilion at the Expo2020. Normally the Saudi pavilion would not be high on my list, but several friends told us that it was worth standing in line for it.



They were right! First we went up on an elevator and on the sides they build parts of old cities. Upstairs was a big 'bowl' in which they projected different landscapes and or events with a birds-eye-view. On this photo you see the rose season/harvest. At one wall they projected the same, only from a side perspective.



After we watched the presentation in the bowl and on the wall at the same time, the elevator (again with lots to see) brought us down to a room with mirrors and a projection that due to the mirrors looked like a huge ball.

I thought it was really cool.

