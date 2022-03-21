Previous
In the Belgian pavilion by ingrid01
In the Belgian pavilion

We drove to Dubai in about 5 hours. Due to Covid it was only the first time for us. There is plenty to do, but this time there was even more as the World Expo (Expo 2020) was still open.

We visited 1 day and 2 mornings, because in the morning the lines/queues were smaller. There were a few countries we wanted to see, but others we just went in.

Belgian wasn't high on our list, but passing it several times, I liked to go in. There was no line and we quickly walked through. The Belgian view to the future was done with comic book characters I knew because I loved those books as a kid, so I liked it. Yelena could not really relate.

On the cupboard where the fire hose was hidden they painted a smurf and I could not resist taking a photo. Again,I made it a little darker to fit in with my calendar.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
