A little helper

This boy was the only child I saw at the races. He was there with some older boys (probably brothers or cousins) and felt very important to be able to get the robot (and probably to be there!). Unfortunately his robot was white, so it is hard to see.



The 'jockeys' sit on a black rubber plate on the colored deck on the camel. You can see that clearly too in this photo.



The boy was running to get back to the car. That was fun to watch because at the gate he handed the robot to an older boy and had to jump over the lower part of the fence (the red bar at elbow-height you see behind him), which was a skill in itself with his dishdasha.



I will post that photo tomorrow.

