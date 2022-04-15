Mom might not be happy...

... because this guy has been playing with the saffron too and got some stains in his dishdasha...



Groups of camels (most likely from the same owner or group of owners) are taken to the start of the race or to trailers after the race. Whichever place they go it is quite some way out and the handler rides a taller camel (in this photo the second camel from the right).

This was quite a big group and they were still close to the race track. I think because of the size of the group they were waiting for a second handler.



