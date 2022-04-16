Previous
Moving camels #1 by ingrid01
Moving camels #1

Camels need to be moved to the start of the race and to/from the trailers they come with.
Handlers usually ride a bigger camel and move 1 to quite a few camels at one time.

Most 'athletes' were face-masks when moved. I believe this is to prevent them from biting and/or spitting.

Here you can see the race track in the back.
16th April 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
