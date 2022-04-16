Sign up
Photo 2816
Moving camels #1
Camels need to be moved to the start of the race and to/from the trailers they come with.
Handlers usually ride a bigger camel and move 1 to quite a few camels at one time.
Most 'athletes' were face-masks when moved. I believe this is to prevent them from biting and/or spitting.
Here you can see the race track in the back.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2960
photos
79
followers
76
following
771% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th March 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
race
,
camel
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
