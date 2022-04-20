Previous
Camel portrait #1 by ingrid01
Camel portrait #1

It was impossible to resist taking some portraits - I just love their faces!
The blanket on this camel tells me that it is not a racer, but that she is used to help bringing the racers where they need to be as you could see in previous photos.

The eyes and eyelashes are amazing and measure between 1.2 and 2 inches (3-5 cm) in length. Some scientists claim that some camel breeds have longer eyelashes than that, up to 3.9 inches (10cm). The eyelashes are protective mechanisms against sunlight, sand/dust, foreign bodies, and insects. ( https://thedailywildlife.com/camel-eyelashes/ )

I also read somewhere (cannot find the link anymore) that most working and racing camels are female. They are easier to work with (less aggressive).

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman.
moni kozi ace
wow! What a splendid shot!!!!
April 20th, 2022  
