Photo 2824
Camel Portraits #5
These 2 are the last of my camel portraits. I could do many more, but for the last week of the 30-shots I have some other photos lined up.
Thank you for all the comments and favs! By the way most of the camels are ladies, because they are easier to handle :)
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2969
photos
80
followers
78
following
773% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st March 2022 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
race
,
camel
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
moni kozi
ace
Very nice
April 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh interesting that most are female camels. Fun capture how the one on the right is facing you.
April 24th, 2022
