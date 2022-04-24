Previous
Next
Camel Portraits #5 by ingrid01
Photo 2824

Camel Portraits #5

These 2 are the last of my camel portraits. I could do many more, but for the last week of the 30-shots I have some other photos lined up.

Thank you for all the comments and favs! By the way most of the camels are ladies, because they are easier to handle :)

24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very nice
April 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh interesting that most are female camels. Fun capture how the one on the right is facing you.
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise