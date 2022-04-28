Previous
The audience... by ingrid01
Photo 2828

The audience...

Continuing from yesterday. The folkloric show was definitely a lot of fun to see, but also a little boring for me as there was not a lot of movement.

Therefore I started looking around and took some photos of the audience too. This was the last day of the races and the first time there was an audience. Normally, with the races the plastic white garden chairs are there, but without the red cushions.

This camel racing is obviously a typical thing for men, although on the last day we saw a few ladies too.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Susan Wakely ace
They all look engaged except for the two at the back watching you.
April 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the variety of headgear - looks like a fashion statement
April 28th, 2022  
