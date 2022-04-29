Previous
Royal Camel Corps Band by ingrid01
Photo 2829

Royal Camel Corps Band

This is the Royal Camel Corps Band. They are waiting for the last racers to come in before they start their show.

This was the 3rd and last show we were able to see. I would have loved to stay until it was finished, but we had a PTA meeting to attend.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Ingrid

