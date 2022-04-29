Sign up
Photo 2829
Royal Camel Corps Band
This is the Royal Camel Corps Band. They are waiting for the last racers to come in before they start their show.
This was the 3rd and last show we were able to see. I would have loved to stay until it was finished, but we had a PTA meeting to attend.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2976
photos
81
followers
78
following
775% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st March 2022 8:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
band
,
camel
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
,
camelraces
,
backpipes
