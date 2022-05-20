Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2838
Abstract hair
When walking around in the evening on the UTD campus I spotted several fun statues. This is a close up of the hair of one. I submitted it for the 52Frames abstract album last week.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2988
photos
80
followers
78
following
777% complete
View this month »
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
17th May 2022 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hair
,
abstract
,
art
,
bokeh
,
statue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close