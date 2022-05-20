Previous
Abstract hair by ingrid01
Photo 2838

Abstract hair

When walking around in the evening on the UTD campus I spotted several fun statues. This is a close up of the hair of one. I submitted it for the 52Frames abstract album last week.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Ingrid

@ingrid01
