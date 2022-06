Crepe Myrtle in the grass

The Crepe Myrtle trees are beautiful, but very messy... In stead of grass we used to have a pool, but it needed some costly repairs, a lot of maintenance (getting crepe myrtle flowers out daily) and with the swim team (my kids liked the community pool with their friends better), so September 2015 we filled the pool in.



We have to mow the grass (it grows very well), but I love it and the dogs do too! Or at least Dino does. Baloo is not too sure about long grass yet... :)