Photo 2858
One Crepe Myrtle flower
My plan was to do only Crepe Myrtle photos this week. It was harder than I thought, but "hooray for macros". I zoomed in on this pretty flower!
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th June 2022 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
garden
,
crepe myrtle
,
30dayswild2022
