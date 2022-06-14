Sign up
Photo 2861
Mimosa
It is very difficult to take a photo with 2 dogs on leashes, so this morning I was naughty and took this little flower home.
It is a little Mimosa flower (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mimosa
) and seen as a weed here (so what I did was not too bad).
My kids loved to touch the leaves when they were young because the leaves fold when touched. The wikipedia link above told me that it is commonly known as "touch-me-not" (definitely had the opposite effect)
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
3013
photos
81
followers
79
following
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2855
2856
102
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th June 2022 9:00am
Tags
flower
,
weed
,
mimosa
,
30dayswild2022
Michelle
Such a beautiful flower
June 14th, 2022
