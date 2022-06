It is very difficult to take a photo with 2 dogs on leashes, so this morning I was naughty and took this little flower home.It is a little Mimosa flower ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mimosa ) and seen as a weed here (so what I did was not too bad).My kids loved to touch the leaves when they were young because the leaves fold when touched. The wikipedia link above told me that it is commonly known as "touch-me-not" (definitely had the opposite effect)