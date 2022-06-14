Previous
Next
Mimosa by ingrid01
Photo 2861

Mimosa

It is very difficult to take a photo with 2 dogs on leashes, so this morning I was naughty and took this little flower home.

It is a little Mimosa flower ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mimosa ) and seen as a weed here (so what I did was not too bad).

My kids loved to touch the leaves when they were young because the leaves fold when touched. The wikipedia link above told me that it is commonly known as "touch-me-not" (definitely had the opposite effect)
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
783% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a beautiful flower
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise