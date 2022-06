Texas Vervain

This is another tiny wild flower I picked up on my walk with the dogs. The unopened flowers are smaller than the little ball of the pins I use for sewing. An app on my phone told me that is is called "Texas Vervain"



In my backyard I took several photos of it with my macro lens. They were not as sharp as I liked. My tripod and HDR photo merge in Lightroom helped. This picture is an HDR image from 5 pictures.