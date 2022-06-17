Previous
Passion Fruit Flower by ingrid01
Passion Fruit Flower

Look what I found! Hidden between a lot of leaves....
Taken with my small camera during a walk with Dino. I might go back on my own with my big camera.

Tomorrow is another swim meet :) and on Sunday Nadya, my oldest who is doing drum corps, has a free day. Yelena and I will drive to Austin and we are planning to go to a State Park (I made reservations already).

Nadya was so nice to let me use her laptop, but she is a drum major and has to arrange certain things, so she was missing her computer. On top of that we had some great news: the air shipment (which has my computer) will be delivered on Wednesday!!! So I will give Nadya her computer back and I will be back in about a week
(or as soon as I have my computer up and running)



Ingrid

Babs
I love passion flowers they look so alien don't they. It will be a while before ours are flowering again.
June 18th, 2022  
