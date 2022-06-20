Still green!

Together with Nadya we visited McKinney Falls State Park. It was hot and there was not enough water to see the falls, but most trees were still green.



Nadya is a member of Genesis DBC (a drum corps) and they have their spring training in Austin. On Father's Day she had a 'free day' and Yelena, Baloo and I drove to Austin.



Sorry for the mass upload. My computer works again and I try to catch up.