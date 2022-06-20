Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2866
Still green!
Together with Nadya we visited McKinney Falls State Park. It was hot and there was not enough water to see the falls, but most trees were still green.
Nadya is a member of Genesis DBC (a drum corps) and they have their spring training in Austin. On Father's Day she had a 'free day' and Yelena, Baloo and I drove to Austin.
Sorry for the mass upload. My computer works again and I try to catch up.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3022
photos
82
followers
79
following
786% complete
View this month »
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Latest from all albums
103
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
19th June 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
30dayswild2022
Heather
ace
I like your composition with the lines of the fence in the foreground. And this is just a pretty photo! Fav
June 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close