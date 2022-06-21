Previous
Cool cave by ingrid01
Photo 2867

Cool cave

Nadya is a member of Genesis DBC (a drum corps) and they have their spring training in Austin. On Father's Day she had a 'free day' and Yelena, Baloo and I drove to Austin.

Together with her we visited McKinney Falls State Park. It was hot and there was not enough water to see the falls, but we had a great time!

This was a cool cave, in which it was relatively cool.

Sorry for the mass upload. My computer works again and I try to catch up.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Heather ace
A great pov! Love how you have framed the forest with the cave! Fav
June 28th, 2022  
