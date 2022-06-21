Cool cave

Nadya is a member of Genesis DBC (a drum corps) and they have their spring training in Austin. On Father's Day she had a 'free day' and Yelena, Baloo and I drove to Austin.



Together with her we visited McKinney Falls State Park. It was hot and there was not enough water to see the falls, but we had a great time!



This was a cool cave, in which it was relatively cool.



Sorry for the mass upload. My computer works again and I try to catch up.