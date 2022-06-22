Sunshine, rain and Crepe Myrtle!

Last Wednesday we finally had a little bit of rain. The sun was shining too, so I went outside to look for the rainbow. The rainbow wasn't there, but the light and rain did wonders with the Crepe Myrtle Tree!



I have been away a little longer than planned... We went to visit Nadya and I returned her laptop on Sunday June 19th. The air-shipment came, but my husband was delayed because he caught Covid. He made it to Houston last Saturday.



Although I was able to set up my computer, he decided it was too slow (it was slow but worked) then it totally crashed. Now I have a new hard disk and should be up and running soon!



Timing to get my computer going is great, because if he didn't pass Covid on (he didn't need a negative test to fly and still has a cough), I will be volunteering with Genesis DBC, the corps Nadya is with, for 3 weeks, starting July 3rd and I will be able to empty my "cloud" and keep on posting photos :)