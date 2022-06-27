Previous
American Basketflower by ingrid01
American Basketflower

A neighbor living next to the Bayou/park loves gardening. She made a patch of wildflowers. All flowers have now gone to seed and are very dry. except for a few "American Basketflowers"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centaurea_americana
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic close up
July 1st, 2022  
