During sunset by ingrid01
Photo 2882

During sunset

This photo was taking during an evening rehearsal and I like the colors caused by the sunset.
On a normal day they practice about 11 hours in 3 blocks (9am - 1pm, 2 - 6pm and 7 - 10pm.

Finally I'm filling up July with photos I took during my 3 weeks with Genesis dbc.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Ingrid

Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Heather ace
I *love* this capture, Ingrid! A great close-up, pov, and light capture! Big fav!
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice lighting.
August 8th, 2022  
