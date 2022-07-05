Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2882
During sunset
This photo was taking during an evening rehearsal and I like the colors caused by the sunset.
On a normal day they practice about 11 hours in 3 blocks (9am - 1pm, 2 - 6pm and 7 - 10pm.
Finally I'm filling up July with photos I took during my 3 weeks with Genesis dbc.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3048
photos
80
followers
77
following
793% complete
View this month »
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
6th July 2022 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marching
,
rehearsal
,
tuba
,
drum corps
,
genesisdbc
Heather
ace
I *love* this capture, Ingrid! A great close-up, pov, and light capture! Big fav!
August 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice lighting.
August 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close