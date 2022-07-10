Previous
The schedule by ingrid01
Photo 2887

The schedule

The drum majors write the daily schedule every day on a white board for the corps to see.
Some times I did not get the jokes, but liked these inspirational ones.

As you can see they are busy all day long. This was in the beginning of the season. When they started to have shows, depending on the travel and show times they would have only 1 or 2 blocks.

I also learned new abbreviations: EPL = eat pack leave and BIS = Butts In Seats (time you need to be seated in the bus)
