Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2893
Dress rehearsal #1
On July 14th in the evening we had a dress rehearsal. Marching in a short or t-shirt is different from marching in a full uniform...
It was also the first time that the colorguard would use their show flags!
I liked this one with the movement in the flag!
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3053
photos
81
followers
77
following
794% complete
View this month »
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th July 2022 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
colorguard
,
genesisdbc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close