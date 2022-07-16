Previous
Dress rehearsal #1 by ingrid01
Photo 2893

Dress rehearsal #1

On July 14th in the evening we had a dress rehearsal. Marching in a short or t-shirt is different from marching in a full uniform...

It was also the first time that the colorguard would use their show flags!

I liked this one with the movement in the flag!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
