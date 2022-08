A gym...

The performers sleep in the gym. In one school most doors locked, except the door to the gym, so I had to walk through this.



As a memory, I had to snap a pic with my phone.



Obviously I knew that they were sleeping like this, but walking through this maze amazed me that even the ones sleeping in the middle had power/electricity to charge their phones... It was a miracle that the power never went out (extension cord to extension cord...)