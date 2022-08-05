Yellow Garden Spider

Sorry for my absence I plan to be back here (almost) every day soon! In the mean time I have been busy....
These are a few things:
* 3 Ikea trips to set up Yelena's room. She needed a bed, bookshelf and desk. First we forgot the middle part of the bed (which they sell separately). Then we had old mattresses, but she measured wrong and the 3rd trip was to get her a mattress.
* For the first time in our lives my husband and I ordered a new sofa! It is from "lovesac". It comes in parts by FedEx and you put it together yourself. It looks great! But putting it together took a whole afternoon and evening.
* Genesis dbc - I'm now almost done with my photos, just about 300 phone-photos to go through... this took a lot longer than expected.
Oh and of course I'm watching them on FloMarching (tv). The thing is that I watch the other corps too and I'm in front of the tv for a long time...
* New school for Yelena - a talk with a counselor, a tour through the school for new families, a language placement exam, getting the uniform and thousands of emails...
* mowing the grass - we have a new sprinkler system and it works very well. The grass grows crazy. We have now halved the amount of water that gets sprinkled :)