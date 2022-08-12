Sign up
Photo 2920
Crack
It is dry in Texas too and I can see the cracks in the park where I walk my dogs.
On Wednesday night we had a big storm and this photo was taken on Thursday. Nature is strong and you see some grass growing straight away!
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Ingrid
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
3
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
11th August 2022 7:33pm
grass
dry
cracks
