Crack by ingrid01
Photo 2920

Crack

It is dry in Texas too and I can see the cracks in the park where I walk my dogs.
On Wednesday night we had a big storm and this photo was taken on Thursday. Nature is strong and you see some grass growing straight away!
12th August 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
