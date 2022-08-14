Previous
Green Anole by ingrid01
Green Anole

When I was putting the laundry out to dry, Yelena spotted this green anole. He waited for me to get my camera!
We see a lot of brown anoles. The green ones are a lot rarer now.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Ingrid

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot.
August 15th, 2022  
